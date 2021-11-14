Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team: Week 10 inactives

As the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team each come out of their bye week, neither did so in a healthy fashion. The Buccaneers were without Chris Godwin most of the week with a foot injury but he appears good to go against Washington. Jason Pierre-Paul is still dealing with his rotator cuff injury and will continue to fight through it on Sundays in order to help a struggling Bucs defense.

For the Washington Football Team, they placed their top pass rusher - Montez Sweat - on injured reserve this week meaning he will miss at least three weeks. For a defense that was supposed to be one of the best in the NFL and is currently sitting at the bottom, that’s a huge blow.

The Bucs picked up wide receiver Breshad Perriman this week due to Antonio Brown’s extended absence. Perriman was signed to the practice squad but was called up and will be active for the Buccaneers on Sunday. They also picked up tight end Darren Fells and activated him for the game this week with Rob Gronkowski still nursing an injury he suffered in week three. Gronk played against the Saints two weeks ago but began suffering from back spasms, causing him to leave the game.

Even though Sean Murphy-Bunting and Scotty Miller participated in practice this week, neither will be activated to play in this game. Both players are trending up but aren’t being rushed back quite yet.

The Bucs’ mentality is to focus on getting healthy rather than rushing players back. They know these are players that will help them in the postseason and they don’t want to jeopardize that in the middle of the regular season.

Here are the full inactive lists for the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team ahead of their week ten matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

TE - Rob Gronkowski

WR - Antonio Brown

OL - Nick Leverett

S - Andrew Adams

DL - Steve McLendon

Washington Football Team:

WR - Curtis Samuel

WR - Antonio Gandy-Golden

CB - Benjamin St-Juste

CB - Corn Elder

The Buccaneers and Washington Football Team will kick off inside FedEx Field at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call.