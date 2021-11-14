Buccaneers at Washington Week 10 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the nation’s capital as they take on the Washington Football Team. The Bucs (6-2) are coming off a bye where the previous game in Week 8 was a loss to the Saints in New Orleans while Washington (2-6) are also coming off a bye hoping to get back on the winning side of things in a season full of more downs than ups for them.

Enjoy the game and each other’s company in the comments below!

Week 10 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently favored by 9.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5.

Gil (7-1): Bucs, 33-26

James (6-2): Bucs, 38-13

David (6-2): Bucs, 31-21

Bailey (7-1): Bucs, 34-20

Mike (7-1): Bucs, 38-10

Len (7-1): Bucs, 34-16

Trey (7-1): Bucs, 30-10