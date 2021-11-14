Buccaneers at Washington: How to watch, notes, and staff picks

Broadcast Info

TV: FOX (1:00 PM ET): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter) SIRIUS: 137 (TB), 83 (Was.) | XM: 380 (TB), 225 (Was.) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 831 (Was.)

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 375 yards & 4 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 112 rating in Week 8. Has 38 games with 4+ TD passes & 98 games with 3+ TD passes, both most in NFL history. Has 25+ TD passes in 16 seasons, tied-most all-time. Passed for 381 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 104.3 rating in 2020 NFC-WC meeting (1/9/21). Aims for his 6th start in row vs. Was. in reg. season with 285+ pass yards & 2+ TDs. Has 100+ rating in 8 of his past 9 road starts.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 132 scrimmage yards (93 rush, 22 rec.) & rush TD in 2020 NFC-WC at Was. (1/9/21). Has rush TD in 3 of his past 4 & 90+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 8th rec. TD of season in Week 8 & is only player with 8+ rec. TDs in each of past 4 seasons. Incl. playoffs, has 21 catches for 492 yards (164 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 3 career games at Was. WR CHRIS GODWIN had 8 catches for 140 yards & rec. TD in Week 8 & aims for his 3rd in row with 100+ rec. yards & TD catch. Had 79 rec. yards & TD catch in 2020 NFC-WC at Was. (1/9/21). Had 103 rec. yards in last reg. season meeting.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 9 tackles & sack in 2020 NFC-WC at Was. (1/9/21). Aims for his 5th in row in reg. season vs. Was. with 7+ tackles. LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 3rd in row with 10+ tackles. LB SHAQUIL BARRETT has 1+ sack in 4 of his past 5. Has 8 TFL in his past 7 on road. LB JASON PIERRE-PAUL has 12.5 sacks, 17 TFL & 4 FFs in 13 reg. season games vs. Was.

Washington Notes

• QB TAYLOR HEINICKE passed for 306 yards & TD vs. INT & had 46 rush yards & rush TD in 2020 NFC-WC vs. TB (1/9/21). Aims for his 3rd in row with 265+ pass yards & TD pass.

• RB ANTONIO GIBSON has 50+ scrimmage yards in 7 of his 8 games this season & aims for his 3rd in row with 50+ scrimmage yards. RB J.D. MCKISSIC had rush TD in 2020 NFC-WC vs. TB (1/9/21). Had 8 receptions & 93 scrimmage yards (83 rec. 10 rush) in Week 8. Is 1 of 3 RBs with 2+ games (2) with 8+ catches in 2021. Since 2020, ranks 2nd among RBs in receptions (113) & rec. yards (921).

• WR TERRY MCLAURIN had 6 catches for 75 yards in 2020 NFCWC vs. TB (1/9/21). Aims for his 9th in row at home with 4+ catches. WR CAM SIMS had 7 catches for 104 yards in 2020 NFC-WC vs. TB (1/9/21). WR DEANDRE CARTER had 51 rec. yards & 1st-career rec. TD in Week 8. TE LOGAN THOMAS had 5 catches for 74 yards in 2020 NFC-WC vs. TB (1/9/21). Has rec. TD in 2 of his 4 games this season.

• DE CHASE YOUNG aims for his 3rd in row at home with 0.5+ sacks. DT DARON PAYNE had 2 sacks & FF in 2020 NFC-WC vs. TB (1/9/21). Had 2nd sack of season in Week 8. DT JONATHAN ALLEN had sack in Week 8 & aims for his 3rd in row with sack. LB COLE HOLCOMB aims for his 6th in row at home with 6+ tackles. CB KENDALL FULLER had 2 PD in Week 8. Aims for his 4th in row at home with PD. S LANDON COLLINS had 8th-career sack in Week 8. Aims for his 8th in row with 6+ tackles.

Series History

LEADER: Washington leads all-time series, 11-10

STREAKS: Washington has won past 2

LAST GAME: 11/11/18: Washington 16 at Buccaneers 3

LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/25/15: Washington 31, Buccaneers 30

Week 10 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently favored by 9.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5.

Gil (7-1): Bucs, 33-26

James (6-2): Bucs, 38-13

David (6-2): Bucs, 31-21

Bailey (7-1): Bucs, 34-20

Mike (7-1): Bucs, 38-10

Len (7-1): Bucs, 34-16

Trey (7-1): Bucs, 30-10