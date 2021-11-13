SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence increases ahead of game at Washington

The Buccaneers are on top of the NFC South division with a 6-2 record after the Saints dropped to 5-3 last week following their loss to the Falcons. The team has been able to overcome obstacles in the injuries department this far and are about to hit a stretch of games where the schedule is very favorable.

But that’s on paper. We know how the NFL works.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll for this week, Buccaneers fans remain confident in their team heading into Week 10 Sunday against the Washington Football Team, as 97-percent of Tampa Bay fans are confident in them.

In another poll sent out to SB Nation NFL fans this week, the question asked fans what NFC team currently in playoff position is most likely to miss the playoffs. Below were the results:

Falcons 88%

Cowboys 6%

Packers 3%

Rams 1%

Cardinals .5%

Buccaneers .5%

Looks like fans are pretty high on the Bucs making the playoffs. But same goes for the four teams in the Top 5 spots right now.

