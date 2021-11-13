The last time we saw the Buccaneers on the field, it wasn’t exactly pretty. On Halloween night in New Orleans, the defending Super Bowl champions were beaten by the Saints and their third-string quarterback, which dropped them to 6-2 ahead of their Week 9 bye.

During the week off, Tampa Bay looked to get a little healthier and rest up for the season’s stretch run. The final nine games will be about sharpening up and taking care of business on the way to a second straight playoff berth. Things broke in the Bucs’ favor while they were off in Week 9, as the Saints, Rams, Packers and Cowboys all lost. The path is still very much there for Bruce Arians and his team to earn the NFC’s top seed in the postseason. Of course, the NFC South is still there for the taking as well, with the Bucs leading the Saints by one game.

There’s no doubt that Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team is a chance for Tampa Bay to get its second half of the season off to a strong start. Washington, which is also coming off of its bye week, is sitting at 2-6 without much good to write home about so far this season.

During this rematch of last year’s NFC Wild Card Game, there will be plenty of Buccaneer players looking to inch closer to both franchise and NFL history. Let’s see where things stand heading into Week 10, shall we?

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

With 7,283 passing yards as a Buc, Tom Brady has the eighth-most in team history. He needs 2,157 more to pass Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s 65 passing touchdowns as a Buc are the sixth-most in franchise history. He is six away from passing Trent Dilfer (70) for fifth.

Career Pass Attempts

Brady has attempted 953 passes in his time with Tampa Bay, ranking him eighth in team history. He needs 462 more to pass Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh.

Career Completions

Brady is up to 632 completions in his Buccaneer career, leaving him 182 away from passing Steve DeBerg (813) for seventh-most in franchise history.

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II has rushed for 1,940 yards in his career, which means he needs 48 more to pass Peyton Barber (1,987) for 11th-most in team history.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Jones’ 15 rushing touchdowns tie him with Lars Tate, Earnest Graham and Peyton Barber for ninth-most in franchise history. One more will tie him with Ricky Bell (16) for eighth.

Career Rush Attempts

With 431 rush attempts as a Buc, Jones is 13th in team history. He needs 47 more to pass Earnest Graham (477) for 12th.

Career Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin’s 4,200 receiving yards are the sixth-most in Buccaneer history, and he needs 101 more yards to pass Jimmie Giles (4,300) for fifth.

Cameron Brate has 2,563 receiving yards as a Buc, leaving him 142 away from passing Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th-most in franchise history.

Career 100-Yard Receiving Games

Godwin has totaled 14 100-yard receiving games in his career, tying him with Kevin House for third-most in team history. With one more, he’ll tie Mark Carrier (15) for second-most in Bucs history. (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Cameron Brate’s 29 receiving touchdowns as a Buc have him two behind Kevin House (31) for third-most in franchise history.

Chris Godwin’s touchdown catch against the Saints in Week 8 was the 28th of his career, tying him with Joey Galloway for fifth-most in Bucs history. He needs one more to tie Brate (29) for fourth and three more to tie House (31) for third.

O.J. Howard’s 15 receiving touchdowns are the 15th-most in Buccaneer history. He needs one more to tie Reidel Anthony (16) for 14th.

Career Receptions

Chris Godwin is seventh in franchise history with 294 career receptions. He needs five more to pass Keyshawn Johnson (298) for sixth, while 12 more will move him ahead of Mike Alstott (305) for fifth and tie him with Warrick Dunn (306) for fourth.

Cameron Brate’s 236 catches as a Buc have him four away from passing Gerald Carter (239) for 13th-most in team history.

Career Touchdowns (Total)

Mike Evans has scored 70 total touchdowns in his career, which means he is two away from owning the franchise record currently held by Mike Alstott (71). (Bucs Communications)

Career Sacks*

Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett both have 33 sacks in their respective Buccaneer careers, tying them with Brad Culpepper for seventh-most in team history. They’re both two away from passing Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for sixth on the team’s all-time sacks list.

Lavonte David’s 24 sacks have him 2.5 away from passing Greg Spires (26) for 12th-most in team history and tying Broderick Thomas (26.5) for 11th. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Career Passes Defended*

David’s 53 passes defended are the sixth-most in franchise history, and he needs just two more to pass Aqib Talib (54) for fifth.

*Passes defended did not become an official stat until 1999.

Career Interceptions

David is tied with Dwight Smith, Mark Robinson and Jeris White for the 12th-most interceptions in franchise history (12). His next one will give him sole possession of 12th.

Career Forced Fumbles

With 24 career forced fumbles, David shares the franchise record with Derrick Brooks. His next one will give him sole possession of the record.

Career Punts Downed Inside the 20-Yard Line

Bradley Pinion has downed 50 punts inside the 20 during his time with the Bucs, which is good for ninth-most in franchise history. He needs six more to pass Tommy Barnhardt (55) for eighth. (Bucs Communications)

Career Games Played

Sunday will be the 144th game of Lavonte David’s career, which will leave him five away from passing Shelton Quarles (148) for eighth-most in team history.

William Gholston will play his 128th game as a Buc on Sunday, getting him closer to tying Demar Dotson and Brian Kelly (130) for 12th-most in franchise history.

Mike Evans will play in his 115th game with Tampa Bay on Sunday, tying him with Karl “The Truth” Williams for 22nd-most in Buccaneer history.

Career Starts

Lavonte David will start his 144th game as a Buc on Sunday, which will leave him one away from tying Tony Mayberry (145) for fourth-most in team history. (Bucs Communications)

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Games With 3+ Passing Touchdowns

With his four-touchdown day against the Saints in Week 8, Brady passed Drew Brees (97) for the most career games with three-plus passing touchdowns. The seven-time Super Bowl champ now has 98 such games. (Bucs Communications)

8,500 Receiving Yards & 70 Touchdowns in 115 Career Games

On Sunday, Mike Evans will play in his 115th career game. He is one of just five players in NFL history to reach 8,500 receiving yards and record 70 touchdown in his first 115 games. The others? Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. (Bucs Communications)