Bucs Nation Podcast: Not really a wildcard weekend rematch

The Bucs are coming off of a bye week and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with you to gear up for this week’s showdown with the Washington Football Team. The guys opened the show by explaining why they don’t expect Washington to give the Buccaneers the trouble that they gave them on Wildcard weekend in last season’s playoffs. The guys then discussed the injury troubles that Tampa is having on offense and where they expect the latest free agent signings to fit in.

After talking about the Bucs’ free agent signings, Trey and Len pivoted to the big signings around the league. The guys had a rare moment of agreement when talking about how Odell Beckham Jr. fits in Los Angeles. The conversation then turned to Cam Newton’s homecoming to the Panthers and if he gives Carolina the upgrade at quarterback that could solidify their playoff chances.

The podcast closed by turning into somewhat of a therapy session for Trey as he discussed his trust issues with the top teams in the league after last weekend’s upset filled slate.

