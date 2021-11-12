Buccaneers at Washington: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) are coming off their bye week following a loss to the Saints the previous week. They look to get back on the winning side this week as they travel to D.C. to play the Washington Football Team (2-6). Both teams are dealing with injuries to big name players so we’ll see which side takes advantage of their opponents.

With all that said, we offer up some bold predictions and scores as the Bucs are favored by 9.5 points over Washington this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10 Bold Predictions

James: No Antonio Brown, no Rob Gronkowski, possibly no Chris Godwin. No problem. Against the NFL's worst pass defense, the Bucs still have plenty of weapons to get the job done. Give me 400+ yards and 5 touchdowns for Tom Brady with no turnovers and not taking any sacks.

David: Devin White not only plays a clean game (no penalties), but he has a game-changing turnover, against the Washington Football Team.

Bailey: I promise I’m not just one-upping David to one-up him. Before even seeing his bold prediction, I made mine in my head. I’m going for Devin White to register his first sack and his first takeaway of the season. He badly needs a big game, and I think he gets it against the only team he missed out on playing against during his impressive playoff run last year.

Mike: Tom Brady is going to be pissed after letting that Saints game slip through the team’s fingers. With two weeks to stew, they take out their frustrations on a porous Washington defense by scoring at least four touchdowns in the first half alone.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: I definitely like the angles taken here for this week. There has been a lot of backlash on talk radio from fans and hosts both locally and nationally on Devin White’s season so far. If White begins turning things around, this could be the week which makes the predictions from both Bailey and David easy to side with.

However, the same has been talked about regarding how the Bucs-Saints game ended and Tom Brady’s performance. Much of that conversation has been centered around Brady having the bye week to let his performance sink in and take it out on Washington. I can see how the predictions from Mike and James can come to fruition.

With all that being said, and considering that for some weird feeling I think this game will be closer than many think, I’m going with David’s prediction. The turnover White creates on Sunday may be the one that helps Tampa Bay leave Washington with a win.

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 10? Brady throws for 400+, 5 TDs

White plays clean, creates game-changing TO

White gets sack and TO

Brady, Bucs score 4 TDs in first half vote view results 55% Brady throws for 400+, 5 TDs (153 votes)

11% White plays clean, creates game-changing TO (33 votes)

12% White gets sack and TO (34 votes)

20% Brady, Bucs score 4 TDs in first half (58 votes) 278 votes total Vote Now

Week 10 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently favored by 9.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 51. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and WFT.

Gil (7-1): Bucs, 33-26

James (6-2): Bucs, 38-13

David (6-2): Bucs, 31-21

Bailey (7-1): Bucs, 34-20

Mike (7-1): Bucs, 38-10

Len (7-1): Bucs, 34-16

Trey (7-1): Bucs, 30-10