Buccaneers seeing more injuries pile up

Another week of good news, bad news for the Buccaneers. As they began their first official practice since the bye, there have been sightings of some players that are working their way back from injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who dislocated his elbow in week one against the Dallas Cowboys, and Scotty Miller, who has been dealing with turf toe, have both been participants since Monday. On the flip side, Chris Godwin did not participate on Wednesday as he's dealing with a for injury.

The Bucs are already without receiver Antonio Brown and it seems as though tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't close to 100% yet, so Godwin's injury is not welcome news by any means. The Buccaneers are preparing to gave the NFL's worst pass defense on Sunday, but the potential loss of those three players could still hurt the Bucs offense in a big way.

On Tuesday, Jason Pierre-Paul tweeted out some grievances about his rotator cuff injury, saying it's the worst he's ever dealt with;

I'm barely getting any sleep with this shoulder injury. I've had my share of injuries, but this one by far the worst of them all. I already broke my promise to myself, so I'm gonna thug it out until I can't! — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) November 9, 2021

I’m not asking for sympathy, I'm just letting y'all know what it feels like to deal with a torn rotator cuff, but I’ll be fine. They can't do it like me!!! — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) November 9, 2021

Although JPP has been effective this season, the sack numbers for both him as well as the rest of the defense are staggeringly low. It seems likely JPP will abstain from practices moving forward as he tries to remain healthy enough for game days down the stretch. There's also the possibility the Bucs rest him against some of the less threatening opponents left on the schedule in order to have him for a postseason run.

For the Washington Football Team, all signs point to them being without their top pass rush threat this week as Montez Sweat is dealing with a broken jaw that is likely to sideline him for the next month. Receiver Curtis Samuel still doesn't seem ready to return with his groin injury and running back Antonio Gibson was limited with a shin injury.

Some good news for Washington is that guard Brandon Scherff was limited in practice on Wednesday. Scherff has been dealing with a knee injury but it appears that he will be able to play this Sunday, barring any set backs.

Here is the full injury report for the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team;