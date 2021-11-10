Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers get back to work

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been on a bye since their loss to the New Orleans Saints but former NFL quarterback Brandon Doughty & Len Martez better known as the Monday Morning Xtra Point Crew spent some time together breaking down week 9 in the NFL.

The podcast started with Len bringing up the potential riches the Bucs would have if they added recently released Odell Beckham Jr to their offense. While Brandon discussed how the Bucs may have handled their time off & how NFL teams put an emphasis on rest & getting healthy during the bye week.

The MMXP Crew began breaking down Sunday’s NFL action by taking a look at the Atlanta Falcons upset win in New Orleans against the Saints. Both Brandon & Len pointed out, even with his team’s roster changes, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan continues to play at an extremely high level.

Brandon & Len moved on from the NFC South teams & talked about the struggles of first place teams like the Buffalo Bills & Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They also broke down Green Bay Packers Jordan Love’s first start in the NFL. Brandon made an emphasis to say, because he took most of the snaps during off-season workouts, he expected Love to perform better against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The podcast wouldn’t have been complete without Len allowing Brandon to bring up the Tennessee Titans big win on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans won their first game without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry & that gave Brandon an opportunity to brag just a little bit about his former teammate, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Bucs Nation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio or wherever else you get your podcasts. And follow Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation on Twitter & follow Brandon @BrandonDoughty & Len @LMart810.