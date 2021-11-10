Buccaneers sign two veterans to their practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Breshad Perriman to the team’s practice squad.

Fells (6-7, 270) appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions this season, making five starts, and recording four receptions for 43 yards (10.8 avg.). The eighth-year veteran has played for the Arizona Cardinals (2014-16), Lions (2017, 2021), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Houston Texans (2019-20).

Since entering the league as a college free agent in 2013, Fells has played in 109 career games, with 81 starts, totaling 127 receptions for 1,526 yards (12.0 avg.) and 21 touchdowns. The Fullerton, California, native played collegiately at UC-Irvine. He will wear No. 88 for the Buccaneers.

Perriman (6-2, 215), now in his seventh NFL season, spent the first eight weeks of the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. He entered the league as a first-round selection (No. 26 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and has since played for the Ravens (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019) and New York Jets (2020).

Over 63 career games, including 22 starts, Perriman has made 125 receptions for 2,066 yards (16.5 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He set career highs in receptions (36), receiving yards (645) and receiving touchdowns (six) in his lone season with Tampa Bay in 2019. The Lithonia, Georgia native played collegiately at Central Florida. He will wear No. 16 for Tampa Bay.

In addition, the team released wide receiver John Hurst and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad.

