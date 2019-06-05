Bucs’ 2019 Preseason Schedule Released

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2019 preseason schedule was announced on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay will begin the preseason on the road when they travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on August 9th. Kickoff is set for 7:30PM EST.

The Bucs then play the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns at home before they travel to JerryWorld to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the finale.

This the second year in a row that the Bucs play the Dolphins and they’ve now played the Browns in three of the last four preseasons.