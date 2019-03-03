Free Agent Spotlight: QB Brett Hundley

With free agency just over a week away, we will start to see more movement inside the walls of One Buc place and the roster will begin to take shape over the next few weeks.

Don’t expect the Buccaneers to be major player in free agency, but they will need to sign at least one quarterback to backup Jameis Winston in 2019. Bruce Arians has made it known at the combine that the team will most likely be moving on from Ryan Fitzpatrick as he doesn’t want Winston to be looking over his shoulder throughout the year again.

With limited options on the free agency market, the team may have interest in Brett Hundley, who has been Aaron Rodgers and Russel Wilson’s backup the last couple years.

Brett Hundley ’s Career

Hundley has played in a total of 15 games in his career and boast a 3-6 record. Out of those 15 games, he has only started 9 of them. He has a 59.5% completion percentage and has thrown for nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. When Hundley got the chance to prove himself in 2017, he failed to take advantage, so it’s hard to see him getting a real chance to start anywhere else. He will likely be a backup quarterback for the rest of his career.

Do The Buccaneers Need Him?

I do not think Tampa Bay needs him, as I think there are better options out there. Hundley was a 5th round pick back in 2015, so coming into that draft, there was no real hype surrounding him. As mentioned before, Hundley had a chance to really take off and find a nice spot in this league back in 2017 when Rodgers got hurt, but he was largely unimpressive in those nine games. Yes, Tampa Bay does need a back up quarterback, but other options are out there.

What Will Hundley Cost?

A backup quarterback typically makes anywhere from $2-$5 million dollars. Obviously, the more established veterans can push that number higher, but that is typically what we see for a backup quarterback.

Will It Happen?

No. I just don’t see it. The Buccaneers would be better off re-signing Ryan Griffin and drafting a quarterback in the later rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft. Hundley will land somewhere, it just won’t be in Tampa Bay.