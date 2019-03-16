Potential Rule Changes Coming as NFL Continues to Evolve

Some of the most controversial moments in NFL history will help bring along some of the most impactful rule changes.

So, when Nickell Robey-Coleman said,

“Yes, I got there too early,” after the NFC Championship game, and also said, “I just know I got there before the ball got there.”

Well, so did everyone on the New Orleans Saints sideline, sitting at home watching the game on television, in their favorite sports bar, anywhere anyone was viewing the play except apparently from where the officials on the field were standing.

Now, this could change as well as the league will consider adding an official to get the view everyone else got.

In early March, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL said the league will consider adding a ‘sky judge’ to every crew or officials next season.

The role of this official would be to use instant replay for egregious errors made by the on-field group.

Too little too late perhaps for Saints fans, but better late than never for the league. The Saints went on to lose the NFC Championship game in overtime, and while they did have a possession to try and win the game, a conversion or penalty called on the play in question would have all but guaranteed a win over the Los Angeles Rams in regulation.

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) has employed the ‘sky judge’ in their inaugural season, and it has not taken away from any sense of competitiveness on the field or caused any unnecessary delays up to this point.

Another big rule change potentially coming has been proposed by the Denver Broncos and attacks the onside kick.

Essentially, instead of trying an onside kick in the fourth quarter when trying to catch up, an NFL team would opt for one 4th-and-15 play from their own 35-yard line. A conversion would result in that team keeping the ball while failing to gain the yardage required would immediately turn the ball over to their opponent at the point of the spot following the play.

Player safety is an area the NFL has tried to make important strides in recently, and this rule will be viewed in the same lens while also being justified due to the fact new kickoff rules significantly shrink the likelihood an onside kick attempt can be successful in today’s game.

Including this rule change, there are nine total team sponsored changes which will be discussed when the competition committee meets later this off-season.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on these proposed rule changes and any of the other ones being presented by NFL franchises.