Could Jason Licht look to follow in Dave Gettleman’s footsteps?

It was a bit of a wild day in the NFL on Friday. We saw a bunch of cuts, a few trades and a signing and the new league year hasn’t even kicked off yet.

One trade that made a ton of sense for both teams, was the Olivier Vernon for Kevin Zietler swap between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. The Giants have been trying to improve their offensive line for a couple of years now and did so in a big way today, while the Browns added a pass rusher to pair with Myles Garret.

It made me wonder; should the Buccaneers look to do the same with Gerald McCoy or another player on the cusp of being cut?

Absolutely they should because as the current roster stands, this football team does not have a starting right guard.

Now, I’m sure Jason Licht is exploring all of his options, but if the Buccaneers can get a legitimate starting right guard, like Zeitler in a trade for a current player on their roster, I’d do it in a heartbeat.

Some other players to be considered in a possible trade are DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and as mentioned already, Gerald McCoy.