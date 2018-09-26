 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jason Whitlock Goes Hollywood To Support Winston

New, 8 comments

Jason Whitlock recreated the famous “The Wolf Of Wall Street” monologue to plead for Jameis Winston to return to the starting lineup

By James Yarcho
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Well, this is something you don’t see every day. On “Speak For Yourself”, Fox Sports personality Jason Whitlock went full Hollywood to plead his case as to why the Buccaneers need to make the switch to Jameis Winston immediately rather than wait it out.

All signs point to Ryan Fitzpatrick being the starter in Chicago this Sunday, but head coach Dirk Koetter hasn’t committed publicly to either guy. Call it a competitive advantage, I suppose. Hard for the Bears to prepare for a quarterback if they don’t know which one is playing.

Whether you’re a fan of Whitlock or not, the video below is wildly entertaining.

More From Bucs Nation

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...