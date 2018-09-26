Jason Whitlock Goes Hollywood To Support Winston

Well, this is something you don’t see every day. On “Speak For Yourself”, Fox Sports personality Jason Whitlock went full Hollywood to plead his case as to why the Buccaneers need to make the switch to Jameis Winston immediately rather than wait it out.

All signs point to Ryan Fitzpatrick being the starter in Chicago this Sunday, but head coach Dirk Koetter hasn’t committed publicly to either guy. Call it a competitive advantage, I suppose. Hard for the Bears to prepare for a quarterback if they don’t know which one is playing.

Whether you’re a fan of Whitlock or not, the video below is wildly entertaining.