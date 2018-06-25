Ranking the offenses in the NFC South

The NFC South is arguably the best division in football, and each team has a lot of firepower on the offensive side of the ball. With three former MVP quarterbacks and talent at all skill positions, I expect all four teams in the NFC South to have a top half. In this article, I will rank the offenses from 1-4.

New Orleans Saints - The Saints could not only be the best offensive team in the NFC South, but they may also be the best offensive team in the NFL. Drew Brees has shown no signs of slowing down and is coming off another impressive season. The emergence of Alvin Kamara last season also gives the Saints a dynamic 1-2 RB combo. Michael Thomas is, in my opinion, the most underrated receiver in the NFL and he and Drew Brees have continued to get better as each year progresses. The Saints also have a very solid offensive line. They have a nice mix of veterans, but have also drafted very well in the past few years. The depth at receiver concerns me a little bit, but Brees can make it work with just about anyone. Expect another outstanding season from Brees and company.

2. Atlanta Falcons - I would have put the Falcons at #1 because they have the most talent on offense in the division, but I’m taking Drew Brees over Matt Ryan any day of the week. You can’t deny that Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Mohamed Sanu and rookie Calvin Ridley are one heck of a combination. The Falcons had the 8th ranked offense last season and added more talent this off season. If Matt Ryan can regain his MVP form, I can definitely see them winning this division. The Falcons are also another team who has a very good offensive line. Last season, the Falcons offensive line were ranked 2nd in the entire NFL, according to PFF. It’s a dangerous unit and they can put points on the board in a hurry if your not fully prepared, because they have so many different ways to attack.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tampa Bay has a lot of talent on offense, but have yet to develop into anything noteworthy. When you look at the receiving trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson, it’s an impressive group, but they still have a lot to prove, especially in the red zone. The Buccaneers without a doubt have the best tight end group in the division with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, but they lack in other areas. We still don’t know how the offensive line will perform in 2018. They did add Ryan Jensen in free agency, knowing that the offensive line was a huge weakness last season. Another area that is a question mark for Tampa Bay is the running back position. Ronald Jones II is a rookie, and Peyton Barber has yet to prove he can handle a full workload all season long. Of course, the team also has Jameis Winston, who is considered by many to be the fourth best quarterback in the division. If Winston and the offensive line continue to improve, Tampa Bay can have a legitimate chance at being the best offense in the NFC South.

4. Carolina Panthers - The Panthers simply just don’t have enough talent on the offensive side of the ball, which is why I have them ranked last. Outside of Devin Funchess, who is better suited as a #2 receiver and Christian McCaffrey who was a one dimensional football player in his rookie season, the Panthers just don’t have many playmakers. Yes, Cam Newton is a playmaker with his feet, but he is also very inaccurate throwing the football, which is why I have him ranked as the fourth best passing quarterback in the division. They did draft D.J. Moore in the first round of this year’s draft and hope he develops into a deep threat for Newton. They lost Andrew Norwell along the offensive line, which is going to be a huge blow for them. The team is also relying on Greg Olsen to stay healthy which he hasn’t really done lately. Until Cam Newton can become more accurate and they can acquire more talent, they will be the worst offense in the division.