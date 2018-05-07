Daily Bucs Links: Anthem protest policy

NFL anthem protests: League may allow teams to decide policy | SI.com

Owners are expected to vote on the change this month.

Report: NFL may delegate anthem policy to individual teams – ProFootballTalk

The NFL has said that players may protest during the anthem. Some teams have, as a practical matter, applied a different approach, discouraging and/or flat-out stating that players will not kneel.

Plays that defined 2017: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

A review of the 2017 season and the plays that defined each game.

Four NFL teams that will disappoint fan bases in 2018, including the Dallas Cowboys - CBSSports.com

With offseason housekeeping mostly over, Jason La Canfora identifies his four potential teams that could be disappointing

McCarthy: Kizer would've been first-round pick in 2018 - NFL.com

Mike McCarthy's quarterback situation is as solid as possible at the top, but he's welcoming a fresh face to the depth chart. The coach showered praise on his team's recent acquisition, DeShone Kizer.

Best NFL Draft picks from all seven rounds

The picks that will look great five years down the road.

Peter King on decision to leave MMQB; NFL draft fallout | SI.com

Peter King explains his recent decision to leave Sports Illustrated and his future plans for the Monday morning column at NBC Sports. Other sections include: answers to leftover questions from the draft; a Matt Ryan contract breakdown; why Mayfield-Pats buzz seems off; more.