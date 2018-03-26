Bucs re-sign Adam Gettis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the team has re-signed offensive lineman Adam Gettis.

Gettis (6-3, 315) spent the final two weeks of the 2017 season on Tampa Bay’s active roster. He originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick (141st overall) of the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft. During his career, the Frankfort, Illinois, native has played for the Redskins and New York Giants, while also spending time on the practice squads of the Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Iowa Hawkeye has played in 17 career games, with one start.

The 29-year-old originally signed with the Bucs this past December.

Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.