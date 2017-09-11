Daily Bucs Links: NFL Sundays are back

Jaguars vs. Texans: 3 things Jacksonville did to blow out Houston - SBNation.com

It was a rough day for the Texans against the bullying Jaguars defense.

Seahawks vs. Packers: No one is better than Aaron Rodgers at free plays - SBNation.com

The Packers quarterback is good at a lot of things, and diagnosing free play opportunities is definitely one of them.

Colts vs. Rams: 6 highlights from the 46-9 blowout Los Angeles victory - SBNation.com

The Rams destroyed the Colts on Sunday. Here’s how it happened.

Cardinals vs. Lions: David Johnson suffers wrist injury - SBNation.com

David Johnson’s tough day against the Lions also included an unfortunate injury

Colts vs. Rams, final score: Chuck Pagano forgot who kicked their asses - SBNation.com

Someone’s checked out already.

Ben Roethlisberger's fighting technique is flopping like a dead fish - SBNation.com

Sweep the leg!

Jaguars vs. Texans: Allen Robinson suffers ACL injury - SBNation.com

The Jaguars will likely be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the remainder of 2017.

Seahawks vs. Packers: Aaron Rodgers spared big man pick six by illegal block - SBNation.com

This should have counted for style points alone.

Johnny Hekker's amazing trick punt was the best special teams play of Week 1 - SBNation.com

The banana punt should be for practice only ... unless you’re the best punter in the NFL.

Giants vs. Cowboys: Eli Manning gets sacked during his OL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ intros - SBNation.com

What a coincidence.

Tony Romo isn't just better than Phil Simms. He's a really good broadcaster period - SBNation.com

It’s a low bar, but Romo cleared it by a mile.

Giants vs. Cowboys: 3 reasons Dallas dominated on ‘Sunday Night Football’ - SBNation.com

It was a rough night for the visiting team.

Reedy Remains in Tampa, Helping Wheel Chair-Bound Residents

WR Bernard Reedy is helping wheel chair-bound residents escape Hurricane Irma.

Reynolds' 2017 Bucs Season Predictions | Pewter Report

PewterReport.com publisher Scott Reynolds makes his 2017 Bucs Season Predictions as Tampa Bay looks to embark on a playoff season beginning in Week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston sends message to people affected by hurricanes

The Buccaneers quarterback offered thoughts and prayers for the safety of those affected by the Harvey and Irma storms in recent weeks, saying, "we will come together and overcome adversity."