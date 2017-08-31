The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their fourth and final preseason game of 2017 against Washington, 13-10.

The fourth preseason game wasn’t overly interesting. The Bucs kept out a whopping 37 players, including every single starter, so we’re not talking about a quality game. Add in the fact that almost all roster competitions will have been decided before this game, and the fourth preseason game isn’t exactly the best.

So for three-and-a-half quarters, basically nothing happened. Washington kicked a field goal on their first drive, and held on to that 3-0 lead well into the fourth quarter, when they extended it to 6-0. A field goal and a pick six later made it 13-3, with the Bucs adding a touchdown to get within a field goal and nearly pulling out the victory but falling just short.

A few players did stand out for the Buccaneers this game. LB Kendell Beckwith and DT/DE Channing Ward had a few splash plays early in the game, while Chris Godwin managed to get open repeatedly—but Ryan Fitzpatrick failed to connect with him.

Wide receiver Bobo Wilson got together with backup quarterback Sefo Liufau to catch three passes for 58 yards, including a would-be touchdown that got called back because Wilson was touched down short of the end zone. And finally, linebacker Adarius Glanton was all over the field, leading the team in tackles with nine total.

The Bucs will now have enough information to start their final roster cuts, which have to be done by Saturday, 4:00 p.m ET. They’ll go from 90 to 53 players in one fell swoop, though they’re likely to start cutting players tomorrow already.