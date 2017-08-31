Daily Bucs Links: The best leader

Who will be the NFL’s next highest-paid player? - SBNation.com

It’ll probably be a quarterback.

Broncos rumored to be taking trade calls on T.J. Ward - SBNation.com

The Broncos are being asked about their veteran safety, who has been key in one of the league’s best pass defenses.

What's going on with Andrew Luck? - SBNation.com

Luck’s recovery from shoulder surgery may cost him regular season playing time.

Matthew Stafford’s going to spend his new money on a bunch of diapers - SBNation.com

More like Dad-tthew Stafford.

Vontaze Burfict’s 5-game suspension reduced to 3 games after appeal - SBNation.com

Vontaze Burfict got a reduced punishment, but will still miss regular season time.

The artist behind the Colin Kaepernick mural explains why it belongs in Atlanta - SBNation.com

A mural popped up in Atlanta with Kaepernick in a Falcons jersey. This was the inspiration behind it.

Chargers vs. Rams ratings were worst for nationally televised NFL preseason game since 2004 - SBNation.com

Whoever coaches and plays for those teams these days didn’t get a lot of eyeballs this past weekend.

NFL preseason 2017: The 4 most disrespectful blocks from Week 3 - SBNation.com

And that’s just one of the most disrespectful blocks from the third week of the NFL preseason. Retired NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz runs through the list.

Ryan Griffin Signs Extension

The Buccaneers and QB Ryan Griffin have agreed to a contract extension…The third-year passer is currently sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Watch: 2017 Offensive Preview

Former Buccaneer Anthony Becht and Team Insider Casey Phillips break down Tampa Bay’s offense.

Lavonte David Quietly Thriving at Camp

The Buccaneers' standout linebacker is poised for a big year.

Hard Knocks: Buccaneers Put on Rookie Show

Buccaneers rookies, including tight end O.J. Howard, put on a show for the veteran players and coaches on Hard Knocks. Watch the re-air of "Hard Knocks" Wednesday night on HBO.

Watch: Bucs React to Madden Ratings

The Buccaneers' players react to their Madden ratings.

Bucs GM: Jameis Winston is 'best leader I think I've ever been around' - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blog- ESPN

Jason Licht had high praise for his QB on "Hard Knocks," while one underdog star of the show appears to be facing long odds of sticking.

SportsCenter: Gerald McCoy talks Game of Thrones - ESPN Video

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy spoke to SportsCenter and let the crew know which Game of Thrones character he identifies with.

Would CB Joe Haden make sense for the Bucs? | Tampa Bay Times

Joe Haden is among the top defensive backs in the NFL and is free to sign with any team after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Bucs: Things to watch tonight against Washington | Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA — If you're on the Bucs roster and you're not playing tonight, it's a good sign.

NFL preseason finales: Land of opportunity? | Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA — Don't tell Ryan Fitzpatrick the final NFL preseason game isn't important. It's how he earned entry into the league.