Adam Humphries leaves Browns game with hip injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have suffered another injury this preseason. Wide receiver Adam Humphries had to leave the game against the Cleveland Browns with a hip injury, and was ruled out for the rest of the day, at least.

Humphries was the top receiver on the field for the Bucs, as Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson were held out due to minor injuries. Normally Humphries is purely a slot receiver, but he got some outside playing time in this game, too.

If Humphries’ injury is serious, Josh Huff might get some extra playing time—but the Bucs are more likely to replace him by giving more targets to Cameron Brate and running backs. The team doesn’t have a true slot receiver behind Humphries, but Brate could fill that general role in the offense, and they have a lot of weapons to distribute targets to anyway.

Still, missing Humphries would be a blow to the Bucs offense. It would rob the Bucs of a very specific skillset they can’t really replace directly.