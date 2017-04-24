Another Monday another 2017 NFL mock draft. We’re just four days removed from the start of the draft, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get to pick someone who gets the fans talking and excited and then has to go through a bunch of rookie growing pains before becoming truly productive, if ever.

Dan Kadar of SB Nation published his weekly mock today, and he has the Bucs taking a familiar face: Miami tight end David Njoku.

This pick has been locked in for about a month. If it’s not Njoku for the Buccaneers they could go after Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu or perhaps even an offensive lineman.

I still think Njoku is the most likely pick, and I don’t think Melifonwu will be who they take. His game film simply does not match his athletic ability. An offensive lineman is highly unlikely: the Bucs do not see that position as a need, and this is not a great class of offensive linemen anyway.

It’s interesting that Kadar doesn’t see the Bucs targeting a running back there, even though the draftnik consensus has shifted toward that position in recent weeks. Dalvin Cook is available in this mock draft, but he has the Florida State back sliding all the way to number 29.