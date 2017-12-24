Daily Bucs Links: Game day

Vikings vs. Packers 2017 live results: Score updates and highlights from Saturday night football - SBNation.com

The Vikings shut out the Packers in a rather uneventful game on Saturday.

Colts vs. Ravens: 6 things we learned from Baltimore’s 23-16 win - SBNation.com

The Ravens didn’t clinch a playoff berth Saturday, but a spot is close to assured now.

NFL playoff standings 2017: Clinching scenarios for Week 16 - SBNation.com

It’s win-and-in for five teams in 2017’s penultimate week.

Vikings vs. Packers recap: Minnesota cruises in 16-0 shutout road win - SBNation.com

The Vikings improved to 12-3 on a cold night at Lambeau.

PewterReport.com Preview And Predictions: Buccaneers at Panthers | Pewter Report

The Bucs travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday and the Pewter Report staff shares our thoughts on the game and predict the final outcome.

Bucs-Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly among league’s best at predicting opponent’s plays

TAMPA — The best moment for Cam Newton in the Panthers’ 31-24 win over the Packers last week was when linebacker Clay Matthews believed he had correctly diagnosed a play before the snap.

Time to end our long sports nightmare and kill replay

Upon further review, replay stinks.All replay. All sports. Especially football.Let’s get rid of it and get rid of it right now. Seriously. It’s ruining games. It’s ruining seasons.